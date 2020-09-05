Local and state law enforcement agencies are looking into a pair of shootings that left one man seriously injured and a North Cedartown home riddled with bullets — all in the span of eight hours.
Cedartown Police first received a call to a Vine Street residence, just west of downtown Cedartown, around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, where officers discovered a male subject had been shot.
According to a release from the city of Cedartown, the individual that was shot was airlifted to a trauma center for treatment. Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said Friday he had spoken with the family of the victim on Thursday and he remained in hospital.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist in the investigation.
“The case is still under investigation. My folks have been in pretty consistent contact with the GBI trying to put together the events that led up to the shooting,” Newsome said, adding that they are working through interviews and evidence to work out what exactly occurred.
The name of the victim was not available as of press time.
Then, around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday, Polk County Police responded to a report of shots fired on Cherokee Circle, which runs off of North College Drive just outside the Cedartown city limits.
Upon arrival, officers recovered numerous shell casings in the street. Although no one was injured, Polk Police Chief Kenny Dodd said the front of a home on Cherokee Circle was hit 50-60 times with two different calibers of ammunition, leading police to believe there were two gunmen shooting from the roadway in a vehicle.
“Several neighbors heard the shots, but the vehicle was gone before anyone was able to get a description,” Dodd said. “We are asking anyone who may have information on the vehicle or who may have done this to contact the county police. They can remain anonymous.”
Newsome said in a release the Vine Street shooting was the result of a dispute that took place between the Vine Street resident and another individual that came to the home. While Newsome said they have a good idea of who fired the shot no arrests have been made.
He said they are waiting on more information to come out and for the GBI to use its resources to ensure they have the right suspect.
“Our goal is always to get it right. Whatever happened that night happened, and our goal is to make sure our finding is correct and has a second set of eyes on it to make sure it’s correct,” Newsome said.
Dodd said county detectives are working with Cedartown Police to see if the Cherokee Circle shooting could be related to other recent shootings within the city limits.
Anyone who may have any surveillance footage or information regarding the Cherokee Circle case is asked to contact Detective Bowman (#810) at (678) 246-5107. Again, they can remain anonymous.