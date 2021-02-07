Local municipalities got the approval last week to move forward in getting help on future recreation projects.
Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R–Dallas, announced Thursday, Feb. 4, that the cities of Cedartown and Rockmart have been selected by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources to move forward in the application process to receive funds from the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant program.
“I am so honored that Cedartown and Rockmart have been chosen to move forward in the application process for these grants,” Anavitarte said. “These cities and their constituents deserve the very best, and the Land and Water Conservation fund would help us give it to them.
“I am a huge believer that being outdoors improves every facet of one’s life. This has been especially true during the pandemic when spending time outside was one of the safest activities a family could participate in. I look forward to seeing both of these projects play out in the future, if selected.”
The City of Rockmart would receive a $125,000 grant to fund the Nathan Dean Park project to invest in a new playground. The City of Cedartown would receive a $345,000 grant for its Goodyear Soccer Complex project. These funds will provide two new soccer fields in the first of three phases of development at the Goodyear Park site on West Avenue.
The Georgia DNR received a total of 76 proposals from across the state. Of those, 27 were selected to move forward to the next level in the application process to receive funds from the LWCF grant.
The LWCF funds are granted to allow cities, counties, state, federal agencies, recreation commissions and authorities to acquire, develop and renovate outdoor recreation lands and facilities.
For more information about LWCF grant program, visit www.gadnr.org/lwcf.