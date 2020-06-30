A second Polk County resident has died of complications related to COVID-19 according to the most recent statistics released by the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The new death was recorded as part of the daily status report put out on the DPH website Tuesday afternoon. The person was an 83-year-old woman who suffered from a previous chronic illness according to information on the DPH website.
A 67-year-old Rockmart man was the first Polk County resident to die from complications of COVID-19 on May 8. It took nearly three weeks for his death to officially be reported by the DPH because of the steps required by the organization to properly identify the cause of death.
Polk County's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases remained steady at 205 on Tuesday afternoon, with an additional person hospitalized because of the virus for the first time since late May. That number is now 16.
In the state, the number of confirmed cases has increased to 81,291, up more than 6,300 since Friday, June 27. The total number of COVID-related deaths reported have gone up by 329 in that same time to 2,805.
Information about those who have died is reported to the department by healthcare providers and medical examiners and coroners or identified by death certificates with COVID-19 identified as the cause of death as the first step in the process.
The death is assigned to the deceased’s county of residence, and the date of death is the date of death reported to DPH or identified on the death certificate.
Information is verified before being recorded and reported by DPH. Sometimes, there may be a lag in the process, so the reporting is not real time.
More to come on this story as we get more information.