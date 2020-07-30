Seat belt violation leads to Cedartown drug arrests

An early morning traffic stop developed into the execution of a search warrant at a Cedartown residence that yielded more than 11 ounces of methamphetamine, according to the Polk County Police Department.
Five people were arrested in connection with the search and face charges of possession and trafficking meth, as well as weapons and other charges. They are Michael Don Kirkpatrick, William David Whatley, and Heather Woods, all of Cedartown, Sylvia Elizabeth Adkins, of Rockmart, and Brittany Lee Clemons, of Rome.
According to the department and Sgt. Josh Smith:
Smith, who is the handler of K9 Joep, made a traffic stop at the Sunoco Foodmart at 731 N. Main St. in Cedartown in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 30, for a driver not wearing a seatbelt.
Joep alerted for the presence of illegal drugs during the stop and a small baggie consisting of about a half-ounce of suspected methamphetamine was found on the driver, Kirkpatrick.
Upon further investigation by Polk County Police, and with assistance from the Cedartown Police Department and Polk County Drug Task Force, a search warrant was executed at a Cedartown residence not far from the gas station where a camper was set up in the back of the property.
Inside, officers found four subjects with a large quantity of methamphetamine, as well as a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, firearms and cash. All four were arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail along with Kirkpatrick.
All five are charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of tools for the commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce marijuana, and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Whatley was found with two firearms and is additionally charged with felony possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies. Clemons also faces a charge of felony tampering with evidence as she allegedly tried to flush and/or destroy the methamphetamine as officers got to the camper.
Adkins had a warrant for her arrest on felony second-degree burglary charges, and Woods was found with the painkiller Gabapentin in her purse and is charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs.