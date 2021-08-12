A Rome man remained in jail Thursday after he allegedly shot a 17-year-old man in both of his hands following a domestic dispute in Cedartown.
According to Cedartown Police:
Claude Thomas Kinnebrew, 35, was involved in a heated domestic dispute between two adults Wednesday night at an East Queen Street address. The situation led to Kinnebrew allegedly shooting the teenager once in each hand before fleeing the scene.
Multiple juveniles were present during the initial altercation and subsequent shooting.
Police were able to locate Kinnebrew a short time later and arrested him. He was taken to the Polk County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children by maliciously causing excessive pain, and third-degree cruelty to children by allowing juveniles to witness a violent crime.
The 17-year-old victim was treated for non life-threatening injuries and taken to a Rome hospital. Kinnebrew was denied bond Thursday.
According to a press release from the city of Cedartown, investigators are working to piece together the events of the evening that led to the shooting.