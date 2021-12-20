Cedartown resident Jannah Sorrell (right) is presented a proclamation by Cedartown Commission Chairman Andrew Carter proclaiming Dec. 24 as “Ring the Bell Day” in Cedartown during the board’s meeting on Dec. 13. All Polk County residents are encouraged to go outside at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and ring a bell for two minutes.
Jeremy Stewart
Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross (right) reads the Rockmart City Council’s proclamation for “Ring the Bell Day” with organizer Jannah Sorrell during the board’s meeting on Dec. 14.
A Cedartown woman’s idea of something to do at Christmas to bring the community together is back for the second year with local governments proclaiming Dec. 24 as “Ring the Bell Day.”
Jannah Sorrell received proclamations from the Cedartown City Commission and the Rockmart City Council last week as she sets out to encourage everyone in Polk County to go outside on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and ring a bell for two minutes.
The tradition is something Sorrell said she ran across on the Internet as what happens in many European towns and cities.
“I know last year with COVID and people having to stay apart so much I thought it would be a good idea for the town,” Sorrell said at the Cedartown City Commission meeting on Monday, Dec. 13. “I just shared it and it kind of blew up.”
Sorrell gathered at Remix at Moores on Main Street in Cedartown last year on Christmas Eve and went outside at 6 p.m. to ring bells.
“And all that evening Facebook just blew up with videos from all over Polk County, from citizens out ringing the bells. I think it was a great way to bring everybody together,” Sorrell said. “When we all stepped outside on Main Street there were cars riding up and down Main ringing bells.”
Local churches have planned to join in again this year by ringing their bells at 6 p.m., and Sorrell said they are going to return to Remix at Moores this year with the local glee club singing Christmas Carols.
“I’m hoping that we can draw more people out this year as things feel safer. If not, again, we can do that all from home and just have the community together,” Sorrell said.
Cedartown Commission Chairman Andrew Carter read and presented Sorrell the city of Cedartown’s proclamation, while Rockmart Mayor Sherman Ross presented Rockmart’s at the Rockmart City Council meeting on Dec. 14.
“Whereas we are learning to navigate through challenging and unpredictable times that have changed the way we live and interact,” Carter read. “And whereas the sound of the ringing bells is a long-standing, cherished tradition and an important part of celebrating Christmas.
“And now therefore the City Commission of the city of Cedartown does hereby proclaim Dec. 24, 2021 as “Ring the Bell Day” in the city of Cedartown, Georgia, and we urge all citizens to go outside and ring a bell for two minutes at 6 p.m. to spread Christmas spirit and promote unity for our city.”