Cedartown state legislator Trey Kelley and Ryan Dover were booked into the Polk County Jail on Monday evening in connection with the hit-and-run that killed 38-year-old Eric Keais.
Kelley and Dover were indicted by a Polk County grand jury last week after hearing evidence in the September, 2019 incident that began when Keais was struck by a vehicle driven by Dover while riding a bicycle at night on Main Street just north of Cedartown.
Rep. Kelley, who represents District 16, was booked in and charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct. He bonded out on a $1,000 bond.
Dover is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious injury or death, and misdemeanor reckless conduct. He remained in jail Monday night on $15,000 bond.
A Polk County Coroner’s report listed Keais' cause of death on the death certificate as homicide by hit and run and stated that Keais was struck by a vehicle driven by Dover.
Dover and Kelley were waiting across the street from the incident location in the Dollar General parking lot in Cedartown after the incident happened, the report stated.
It said that Keais was struck at 8:20 p.m., but the first police on the scene calling for ambulance and fire service didn’t happen until 9:26 p.m.
The incident sparked of a series of events that allegedly included Dover calling Kelley after he reported hitting something while driving and Kelley calling Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome before a Cedartown Police sergeant arrived at the scene and discovered Keais lying in a ditch.