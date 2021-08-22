Candidates for Polk County’s general municipal elections are set following the qualifying period for all three cities last week.
In the end, only two races qualified enough candidates to rely on the results of the Nov. 2 election. The contest for two seats on the Aragon City Council had three residents qualify, while Rockmart’s Ward 1 seat on the city council had two submit their paperwork to the Polk County Registrar's Office.
Incumbent Joe Henderson will face challenger Will Dover to become Rockmart City Council’s Ward 1 representative for the next four-year term.
Henderson was elected to the post in 2011 and has served on the council since 2012, most recently being designated as mayor pro tem. Dover is a fifth-grade teacher at Cherokee Elementary in Cedartown and a lifelong resident of Polk County.
The incumbents were the only ones to qualify for Rockmart’s other two city council seats that are up for grabs this year. Ward 3 representative Lucille Harris and Ward 4 representative Mike Bradley both are running unopposed and are in line to continue serving on the board.
Harris was appointed to the council in 2008 to fill the post vacated by Bob Culver and has served ever since. Bradley ran unopposed in a special election in 2019 to fill the post vacated by Sherman Ross after he resigned to run for mayor.
The only other municipal election in the county that is being contested is the race for two seats on the Aragon City Council currently held by Amy Causey and Daniel Johnson.
Johnson qualified last week along with newcomers Dickie Gazaway and Stephen Wilson. The top two finishers in November’s election will win the seats.
Johnson is a former city of Aragon employee and was sworn in last September to fill the post vacated by Candace Seiz after being the only person to qualify for a special election.
Aragon also has a special election for the unexpired term of council member Buddy Tanner, who is resigning from the board at the end of the month because of a need to move out of the city.
Donald E. Canada Jr. was the lone candidate to qualify for the special election. Tanner's term does not expire until 2023.
Cedartown’s three incumbent city commissioners — Sam Branch, Matt Foster, and Jessica Brewster Payton — were the only ones to qualify for the city commission’s three seats scheduled to be decided in November.
Branch is the newest member of the commission, elected to the board in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of former Commissioner Jordan Hubbard. Foster has served on the board since 2014, while Payton was sworn into office in January, 2018.
While some municipal seats did not result in contested races after qualifying, there are still city-specific referendums that are scheduled to be on the ballot this year, as well as a county-wide vote on the extension of the current one-cent education special purpose, local option sales tax to benefit the Polk School district.
Rockmart voters are set to decide whether stores in the city limits should be permitted to sell distilled spirits, while Cedartown is asking voters whether the city should allow restaurants to serve alcohol as early as 11 a.m. on Sundays.
The Aragon City Council has proposed referendums on the package sale of distilled spirits and the sale of alcohol on Sundays but failed to approve the two separate resolutions at its July meeting.
The board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, Aug. 25, with the resolutions on the agenda in an attempt to pass them and get the questions on the November ballot.
All referendums must be submitted to the Polk County Elections Office by Monday, Aug. 30, to be placed on the ballot, according to County Elections Director Brande Coggins.