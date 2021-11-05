The process of making sure Polk County and all of the cities within it comply with standards set by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs is entering its final months.
A public hearing to accept comments on the draft of the five-year update of the joint comprehensive plan for the county as well as the cities of Cedartown, Rockmart and Aragon will be held Monday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting is scheduled to take place in the county commission meeting room in the Polk County Police Department Facility at 73 Clines Ingram Jackson Road in Cedartown.
County and city leaders, along with stakeholders, held input meetings organized by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission in April and May to kickstart the update, along with guidance from a Steering Committee of public and private sector individuals.
A copy of the draft plan will be available for review on the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission website, nwgrc.org.
After the public hearing and receipt of public comment, the draft plan will be submitted for review by the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
Plan approval by Feb. 28, 2022, is required to maintain Qualified Local Government status for each local government per the Georgia Planning Act of 1989, allowing continued eligibility for state loans, grants, and permits for 2022-2026.