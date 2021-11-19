Rachel Tuck holds up Chubb for students to see during a pep rally at Cedartown High School on Thursday. The Olde English Bulldogge was helped purchased by former Cedartown football standout Nick Chubb.
Gail Conner
Chubb, the newest "student" at Cedartown High School, was introduced to the school during a pep rally Thursday ahead of the Bulldogs' Sweet 16 matchup with Cairo on Friday night.
Cedartown High School Principal Scott Hendrix talks during a pep rally Thursday before the reveal of the school's new pet mascot, Chubb the bulldog.
CEDARTOWN — School spirit at Cedartown High School got an extra boost this week ahead of its football playoff game in the form of a four-legged friend.
Principal Scott Hendrix revealed the school’s new pet mascot at a pep rally Thursday afternoon — Chubb, a black, white and brown Olde English Bulldogge.
The puppy was purchased thanks to former Cedartown football star Nick Chubb, who now plays for the Cleveland Browns, and will be at home athletic events and other school functions.
“Years ago CHS had a bulldog named Pride. I have had some faculty members pushing me to get one, but they are expensive. I reached out to Nick Chubb and asked if he could help us purchase one and he was excited to help,” Hendrix said.
Cedartown was set to host Cairo in the Class 4A Sweet 16 on Friday night, and the pep rally was in preparation for the school’s second straight trip to the second round to the GHSA state playoffs.
While Nick Chubb wasn’t able to attend the reveal, Hendrix said he played a key role in the selection of the dog, choosing from different ones from around the country before settling on one in Philadelphia.
Hendrix said he then flew to Philadelphia on Wednesday to pick him up.
“We are very thankful to Nick for covering the purchase,” Hendrix said.
The gesture is part of Polk School District's initiative for the month of November, Attitude of Gratitude. Hendrix said he was looking for something to do to say "thank you" to the students and faculty.
"I wanted to do something really nice and really special that everybody could share in," Hendrix said.
Chubb will wear jersey No. 21, Nick Chubb’s number when he played for Cedartown before going on to become a star at the University of Georgia and now the Cleveland Browns in the NFL.
He already has his own Instagram account, @kingbrucechubb, with nearly 500 followers as of Friday afternoon.
Chubb will stay in the front office during school hours and will be taken care of by a volunteer group of teachers outside of school.