An Atlanta sports website reported earlier Monday that high school football had been canceled in both Polk County and Floyd County. That report was proven false and the season is still scheduled to begin Sept. 4.
Out of an abundance of caution, Polk School District Assistant Superintendent Greg Teems issued this statement Monday afternoon on behalf of the school system:
We are receiving reports that Polk School District has cancelled high school football season. This is not the case. Both Rockmart and Cedartown High School were scheduled to participate in the Corky Kell Classic, to be held at Barron Stadium in Rome. Concerns were raised about having two high school games in the same night. Having teams from Cedartown, Rockmart, Carrollton and Rome, along with all of the participants (spectators, cheer and band) made disinfecting the stadium, locker rooms, restrooms and concessions a very difficult task between games. The Regional Director of Public Health advised not to have these games as originally planned. Based on that guidance, Corky Kell decided to move on from Rome and replaced the games for Friday night.
Polk School District is looking forward to seeing our participants take the field this season. We are continually monitoring and assessing the Coronavirus Guidance and will update our plans as needed. The Georgia High School Association is working diligently to provide its member schools the protocols needed. Per GHSA guidelines, Polk School District includes the Department of Health and local health professionals as we move forward.