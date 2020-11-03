Polk County voters who ventured out early on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3, were greeted with short waits and very minimum lines at the polls to go with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.
Reports from most of the county’s seven precincts were that while a few people braved the cold to get to polling places prior to their 7 a.m. opening the lines were processed quickly and voters were able to cast their ballot in quick fashion.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. with anyone in line at that time able to vote. Anyone who requested and received an absentee ballot in the mail but has not returned it can bring it with them and fill it out at their polling place or sign an affidavit and vote on one of the voting machines.
Traci Hayes and Mark Palm were two of the earliest voters at the Rockmart precinct at the Nathan Dean Community Center. They waited with about five others for the polls to open at 6:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Hayes said she works out of town and wanted to vote while she was certain that she could.
“I don’t ever know if I would get back in time to vote after work, and I expect the lines to be the longest this afternoon,” she said. “Maybe not, because so many voted early. It’s going to be a tight race, and I hope they are able to have a decision on who won and not have to put it off.”
Palm said he is usually in line to vote before 7 a.m., but the situation surrounding this year’s general election has him wondering what will happen today.
“I really don’t know. Anything can happen today,” he said. “I hope it’s quick and easy. They look like they are pretty well set up to handle anything.”
More than 13,500 votes have already been cast in Polk County through in-person early voting and absentee ballots according to the elections office. That’s around 53% of the county’s registered voters and nearly as many as the total number of votes cast in the 2016 general election.
With a neck-and-neck presidential election and two U.S. senate seats on the ballot, Georgia has become a key battleground state for Republicans and Democrats.
Locally, five candidates are vying for the Polk County Commission District 2 seat vacated by Jennifer Hulsey midway through her term to run for Georgia House District 16, which she lost to incumbent Trey Kelley in June’s primary.
Linda Liles was appointed by the county commission in March. She is running to complete Hulsey’s four-year term along with Ricky Clark, Christopher Roberson, Glenn Robinson and Jody Bentley Smith.
Kelley faces challenger Lyndsay Arrendale in today’s local state representative race.