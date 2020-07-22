A third Polk County resident was reported Wednesday to have died as a result of complications from COVID-19 as the number of statewide deaths was the second-highest reported in a 24-hour period since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 status report — which can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report — listed the newest death as a 57-year-old female who suffered from previous health problems. No other information was available.
The day a death is reported by the DPH does not necessarily indicate when the person died as state health officials investigate each death that is considered to be a result of the new coronavirus before making a conclusion on if the disease was the cause of death.
It marks the second reported death of a Polk County resident as a result of a COVID-19 infection in less than a week. An 84-year-old man who had previous health problems was first listed as having died from the disease on Saturday’s daily report.
Polk County had eight new cases reported in Wednesday's report for a total of 439 cases, while the number of hospitalizations remained at 20.
Georgia’s total number of cases surpassed 150,000 as the DPH reported 3,314 new cases along with 428 new hospitalizations and 81 new deaths, putting Wednesday’s report as the second deadliest since the beginning of the pandemic.
The total number of deaths in Georgia is now at 3,335.
The Polk County Health Department continues to offer drive-up testing for COVID-19. The service is available at the facility at 125 E. Ware St. in Cedartown from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Those wanting to get tested are asked to call 770-749-2270 when they arrive and a nurse will come out to their vehicle to administer the test, with results reported to the person at a later date.