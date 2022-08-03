A man who barricaded himself in a Cedartown home after allegedly threatening to kill those inside was taken into custody after a standoff with police early Wednesday morning.
According to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd:
A man who barricaded himself in a Cedartown home after allegedly threatening to kill those inside was taken into custody after a standoff with police early Wednesday morning.
According to Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd:
A person inside the house, located on Forrest Lane in the Rolling Hills neighborhood, called 911 around 1:30 a.m. and said a man in the home had a shotgun and was threatening to kill them.
Polk County Police responded and were able to assist two of the occupants to escape through a window while another got out through the front door.
The man, identified as Joel Dale Sisson, then barricaded himself in the house, saying that he didn't want to go back to jail. Dodd said he was related to the people who were in the house.
Officials requested the assistance of Rome-Floyd County SWAT, which arrived around 4 a.m. and began to make contact with Sisson to get him to surrender. When talks were unsuccessful, SWAT members fired tear gas into the home.
Sisson eventually came outside and was taken into custody without further incident around 5:30 a.m. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault as well as single counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Sisson had yet to be booked into Polk County Jail as of noon Wednesday, according to the jail's website.
Dodd said officers found only a shotgun inside the home and that Sisson is on parole but did not have any active warrants prior to Wednesday morning's incident.
Dodd expressed his thanks to Rome-Floyd County SWAT for their assistance as well as the Cedartown Police Department and the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.