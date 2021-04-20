Rows of tomatoes, perennials and herbs filled the greenhouse at the Polk County College and Career Academy last week, and were quickly claimed.
The annual Cedartown Future Farmers of America plant sale was held last week, raising funds for the students in the group to attend FFA leadership camp over the summer, according to CCA agriculture instructor Michael Ferguson.
“The kids did real well. It was real successful,” Ferguson said as he stood in the greenhouse on Thursday afternoon. “We’re close to sold out.”
The majority of the plants sold in the annual fundraiser are started by the students in class from seed or sprout and then potted and cared for until the sale comes around.