Only one candidate put their name in the hat after three days of qualifying this week for the Cedartown City Commission special election.
Jessica Brewster Payton, who is currently serving her first term on the board, was the only person to qualify for her seat after the race was reopened, meaning she is set to run unopposed in the November election.
Sparked by a returned check by Payton for the qualifying fee for the original qualifying period, the special election will be held in conjunction with November's municipal general election and be on the Nov. 2 ballot.
County Elections Director Brande Coggins reported Payton submitted paperwork and payment on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 15, to qualify for the special election.
Payton said she had planned to qualify in a previous statement that described the chain of events that led to the returned check and her disqualification from the municipal general election.
With only the three incumbents qualifying for the three city commission seats up for election this year, Payton's disqualification led to less than the number needed to fill the seats with qualified candidates. That had county and city attorneys going over Georgia state law and determining to hold a special election for the seat currently held by Payton.
The other two Cedartown City Commissioners who qualified for November's election — Sam Branch and Matt Foster — are unopposed and will retain their seats for another term as well.