Parades kickoff area Christmas celebrations this week

Polk County will be full of holiday cheer by the end of the week as both Rockmart and Cedartown are set to hold their annual Christmas parades while a joyful noise is expected in Rockmart this weekend.
Rockmart’s Christmas parade will be held Thursday starting at 6 p.m., while Cedartown’s Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. Both parades will travel through each city’s historic downtown district.
Also this week will be two scheduled performances of the Rockmart Community Chorus at The Rockmart Theatre. The group will perform the program entitled “A Christmas Celebration” on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
On the parade front, Rockmart Cultural Arts Center Director Peggy Cline said they have gotten a great response from organizations wanting to participate and are excited to be presenting the traditional Christmas parade again after having to cancel last year’s because of COVID.
“Everybody is just so ready to get out and do something normal and fun, so we’ve had a great turnout,” Cline said.
On top of fire trucks, dogs, horses, scouts and more, Cline said the Rockmart parade — with this year’s theme “Celebration of Christmas” — will include both the Cedartown High School and Rockmart High School marching bands, with Cedartown leading off the parade and Rockmart announcing the arrival of Santa Claus near the end.
Businesses along Marble Street will be open Thursday evening and Santa will stop in front of the Rockmart History Museum, 133 S. Marble St., to light the Rockmart Christmas Tree and meet with kids of all ages.
Cedartown’s parade with the theme “Let It Snow” will kick off on South Main Street at 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be live music in Holloway Park in front of the old Polk County Courthouse beforehand, as well as a moment for Santa Claus to stop by and light the tree before getting in line for the parade.
The city announced last week that the honorary grand marshals for the parade are the community’s healthcare professionals for their “dedication, determination and perseverance you’ve shown this past year as you’ve looked the pandemic in the face and never backed down.”
All local healthcare workers are invited to be in the parade. They can wear their scrubs or work attire and assemble on the corner of Marietta Street and Main Street between 5-5:15 p.m. on Saturday. Signs noting where they work are encouraged.
More live music is scheduled after the parade, with Santa sticking around to allow children to get photos with him.
The Rockmart Community Chorus performances on Saturday and Sunday are the first for the group since 2019, and the group has been rehearsing since July.
Also happening at The Rockmart Theatre is The Academy of Performing Arts’ production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 12 at 3:30 p.m.
The new group, directed by Alli Streetman and Brent Costin, has been meeting on Mondays at the theatre since September with elementary through high school students.
Tickets for both shows are $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12 and can be purchased at the door by cash or check, or at the RCAC Arts Center Office by cash, check or credit card.
For any questions contact RCAC at rcac@rockmart-ga.gov or 770-684-2707.