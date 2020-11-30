A drive or stroll down Main Street in Cedartown in the evening this holiday season could transport visitors to a forest of candy canes or a field of twinkling stars.
Those are just two of the patterns displayed on the 30 trees lining the downtown route courtesy of the new lights provided by the city of Cedartown and hung by the tireless efforts of the Cedartown Fire Department.
Oscar Guzman, director of the Cedartown Performing Arts Center, worked with the fire department to put up the new lighting system on the trees, which are wrapped with approximately 15,000 bulbs able to light up any color thanks to a full RGB array.
“This year, of course, with several traditional holiday events being canceled due to the pandemic, the city decided we wanted to give a new vibe to downtown,” Guzman said.
The idea was putting new lights on all of the trees, which Guzman said they plan to change the pattern of each week during December.
“The fun thing about the lights is it doesn’t matter how they are hung up, you can scan each tree with an app on a smartphone and then set up the patterns,” Guzman said. “It takes a bit of time, but when we first got it to work we were so excited.”
The trees resembled candy canes the week of Thanksgiving, with red and white stripes running up their trunks, and were covered in a field of blue with white twinkling “stars” as of Saturday.
In addition to the lights on the trees, new garland and traditional lights were hung on the lamp posts downtown, along with the lighted Santa Claus and his sleigh pulled by a few loyal reindeer spanning Main Street.
The cap to the downtown display, however, is a new 18-foot-tall Christmas tree set up in the small park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2.
With the big tree utilizing the same LED lighting system as the smaller trees, Guzman said they plan to have some fun coming up with different patterns during the holidays. The big tree has approximately 6,000 bulbs and is a smart tree with 30 different electric connections.
Guzman said none of it would have been possible without the assistance of the Cedartown Fire Department.
“The fire department has a long-standing tradition hanging the lights, and we’re so grateful for all their extra work,” Guzman said. “We definitely put them through a whole new experience this year and everybody seems really happy with it. We’re excited for it and looking forward to showing people what we can do with them year round.”
Yes, the lights on the trees down each side of Main Street will stay up 365 days a year, according to Guzman, allowing the city to adjust the lights for whatever current holiday or season comes along.
Guzman said that could mean red, white and blue for the Fourth of July, green in March for St. Patrick’s Day, or pink in February for Valentine’s Day.
“There were plenty of kinks to work out, but we’re pretty pleased with them,” he said.
The lights on the smaller trees come on at 5 p.m. each night, with the lights on the lamp posts and the Christmas tree on at all times.