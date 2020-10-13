More than 1,000 Polk County voters showed out early for the Nov. 3 general election.
Lines formed outside of both polling locations Monday in Polk County, but election officials said wait times were minimum for those who cast ballots on the first day of early voting.
A total of 1,029 people came out in person to vote Monday, with 566 coming through the Polk County Annex Building in Cedartown and 463 at the Nathan Dean Center in Rockmart.
Polk County Elections Coordinator Brande Coggins said an issue with one of the printers that print out a ballot for it to be scanned caused some delay.
She added wait times were around five minutes for most and topped out at around 10-15 minutes during the busiest parts of the day, mostly in the morning.
County officials have encouraged people to vote early or by absentee ballot this year to cut down on the projected record turnout and to help with physical distancing related to the spread of COVID-19.
The Polk County Elections Office had received 1,294 absentee ballots as of Tuesday morning and had processed more than 5,000 requests.
Early voting continues through Oct. 30, with the two polling sites open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for Oct. 27 and 29, when they are scheduled to be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will also be available in Polk County on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.