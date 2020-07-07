Two regional officials were chosen as president and vice president of the Georgia Municipal Association's District 1 in a virtual meeting last week.
Mayor Kim Dupree Billue of White, in Bartow County, will serve as president of the district covering much of Northwest Georgia -- including Bartow, Floyd, Gordon, Paulding as well as Polk.
During that same session, Cedartown Commissioner Jessica Payton was elected to be vice president and is line to become president of the district.
Payton will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in GMA’s District 1.
As the district's president and vice president, Billue and Payton will serve on the association's board of directors. They will attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s annual convention, promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities in the district, advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities and share with GMA staff any needs and concerns of member cities in their district.
"I'm grateful to be a part of a fantastic and dedicated group of locally elected officials serving the citizens of GMA District 1,” Payton said. “I just really enjoy learning and helping and I'm grateful to be elected to do that.”
Billue told the Daily Tribune News of Cartersville that being chosen for the post was a great honor.
“Of course, I think it’s a privilege to serve and represent our small town and to be on the board with all these large municipalities, I’m kind of awestruck," she told the newspaper. "… and here little White is, in the midst of all of that.”
Created in 1933, the Atlanta-based GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit organization that currently represents 537 cities in Georgia. It provides legislative advocacy, training, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its members.