Cooler temperatures have settled into Polk County ahead of an annual event that hopes to bring people to downtown Cedartown for arts and crafts, food, and just plain fun.
The Downtown Cedartown Association’s Market on Main is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street with vendors set up along the portion of the road between East Ware Street and East Avenue.
DCA Director Ramona Ruark said the road will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow visitors to move freely within the area and handwashing stations will be set up throughout, which is just one of the ways this year’s Market on Main will be different.
Because of safety guidelines being practiced by the city of Cedartown, the Shrine parade and live entertainment will not be part of this year’s event, and vendors will be spaced out more.
“We want everyone to practice the guidelines for social distancing and are encouraging everyone to wear masks,” Ruark said. “That’s really the difference between this year and last year. At least we are able to have it even though we will not have all of the events that we normally do.”
Ruark said some of the roads that run off of Main Street will have portions closed to traffic as well, but it will not be more than a few yards to avoid any traffic problems on streets that run parallel to Main Street.
Ruark said that had around 40 vendors registered for the market, while some downtown businesses plan to be open and have special deals during the event, which was moved from the first Saturday in October to the first Saturday in November last year to take advantage of cooler weather.
It’s name was also changed from the Fall Festival to Market on Main. There is no admission and plenty of parking is available in the lots around downtown.