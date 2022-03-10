Man arrested after falling asleep in stolen vehicle with drugs

A Cedartown man was arrested Thursday morning after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle reported stolen out of South Carolina.
According to Cedartown Police:
Douglas Fredrick Bray, 40, of a Doyle Road address, was in a vehicle parked in a driveway on John Hand Road around 7 a.m. when police received a call of a suspicious vehicle. Officers found Bray asleep and determined he was likely under the influence of drugs.
Cedartown's K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted to drugs inside the the vehicle. Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and discovered illegal items, including 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine.
Officers also ran a check on the vehicle's identification number and determined the vehicle was stolen.
Bray is charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property. He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving under the influence of drugs, possession and use of drug-related objects, and failure to change name or address on license within 60 days.
He remained in Polk County Jail on Friday without bond.