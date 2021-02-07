While the extended election season of 2020 is still fresh in the minds of many, plans are already underway to move forward for a more locally-oriented 2021 general election in November.
Voters in Polk County’s three cities will be called to the polls this year to vote on several seats on their respective board of commissioners or city council.
The Polk County Office of Elections and Registration has released the qualifying schedule for the 2021 municipal elections and the qualifying fees for the three cities, where were set by the governing authorities of the municipalities.
Qualifying will be at the Polk County Registrar’s Office located at 144 West Ave. in Cedartown.
Cedartown and Aragon’s seats are at-large, meaning all eligible voters living inside the city limits are allowed to vote for each one. Rockmart’s city council seats are divided into wards.
Cedartown will see three seats on the city commission on the ballot this November, with commissioners Sam Branch, Matt Foster and Jessica Payton all up for re-election. The qualifying fee is $54 and qualifying will last only three days, starting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 18 and lasting through noon on Aug. 20.
Branch is the newest member of the commission, elected to the board in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of former Commissioner Jordan Hubbard. Foster has served on the board since 2014, while Payton was sworn into office in January, 2018.
Rockmart has three city council seats up for election this year, with the qualifying fee set at $108 and qualifying open from Aug. 16-20. The wards up for election are Ward 1, currently held by Joe Henderson, Ward 3, held by Lucille Harris, and Ward 4, held by Michael Bradley.
Henderson joined the city council in 2012, while Harris was appointed to the council in 2008 to fill the post vacated by Bob Culver and has served ever since. Bradley ran unopposed in a special election in 2019 to fill the post vacated by Sherman Ross after he resigned to run for mayor.
Two seats are up for election on the Aragon City Council. Qualifying will also be from Aug. 16-20, and the fee is $36.
Amy Causey and Daniel Johnson currently hold the seats that are up for election. Causey was elected in 2017, while Johnson was sworn in last September to fill the post vacated by Candace Seiz after being the only person to qualify for a special election.