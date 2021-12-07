The Sara Hightower Regional Library System, which manages both the Rockmart and Cedartown public libraries, will use its portion of American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve its internet capacity, e-book collection and TV service.
The Georgia Public Library System received $4.3 million in ARPA funds from the Institute for Museum and Library Services. The system dispersed its $1 million in e-book funds and $1 million in technology projects to all 60 public library systems in Georgia.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System was awarded three grants in the amount of $41,318. For the regional system, this allowed them to add more than 380 e-books to its collection for its locations in Rome, Cave Spring, Trion, Summerville, Cedartown and Rockmart.
Branch and Services Manager Amelia Blackmon said there is a demand for e-books and the library wanted to offer a larger variety of choices.
"It's starting to pick up," she said. "A lot of people have electronic devices now. It is a growing popular item because you don't have to keep track of a physical copy. You can have it downloaded on your device for the normal checkout period of 14 days."
The e-books can be accessed through the OverDrive Libby phone app. The application is available for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.
Funding was also used to purchase new wireless access points that provide greater Wi-Fi availability inside and outside the branch locations.
Grants will be used to fund the SHRLS TV streaming service. Through Amazon Fire Stick, AppleTV and Roku, people can live stream meetings of the Rome City Commission, Floyd County Commission, Floyd County Board of Education and Rome City Board of Education.
The service has existed for several years but could only be watched through AT&T Uverse.
"Now it is open to anyone with the other streaming services," Blackmon said.
“With this pandemic, we have seen many changes in our communities," said Delana Sissel, director of the Sara Hightower Regional Library System. "With the ARPA funds we received, we will be able to continue to serve the public with new technologies and help them adapt to these changes. Libraries are always changing to meet the needs of our communities, and as stewards of information, it is imperative that we disseminate the information our patrons need in the most effective way possible. With these funds, we are able to reach everyone in our communities and provide them with services they can use to further their own knowledge and enrich their lives.”
The Sara Hightower Regional Library System serves Chattooga, Floyd, and Polk counties with six public libraries located in Summerville, Trion, Rome, Cave Spring, Rockmart, and Cedartown.