Two community events are planned this month to allow everyone to come together and celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The 19th Annual MLK Jr. “Youth Infusion” and Community Service Rally will be held on Sunday, Jan. 16, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., rain or shine, in the parking lot across from Friendship Baptist Church, 321 MLK Jr. Blvd. in Cedartown.
Then, The Rev. Martin King Jr. Organization of Cedartown Inc. will present its 17th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Walk on Monday, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m. down Main Street.
Both Youth Working Together for a “ Speedy” Awareness and The Rev. Martin King Jr. Organization of Cedartown Inc. presented their plans to the Cedartown City Commission during the board’s regular meeting in December, with Chairman Andrew Carter issuing a proclamation marking Jan. 17 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Cedartown.
The youth infusion rally is presented by Youth Working Together for a “ Speedy” Awareness, a nonprofit literacy and reading program headed up by Pamela Baker-King. The theme of this year’s event is “Rise Up: Dream and Keep Moving.”
The drive-thru service and program will consist of free books for children, and YWTSA is asking everyone to bring canned foods for needy families. This event is free to the public.
The mistress of ceremonies will be Coy Frasier, who attends Northside Elementary School, while Georgia State Rep. Trey Kelley, R-Cedartown, will bring the greetings and Cedartown City Commissioner Jessica Payton will read the 2022 proclamation by the city.
Bernard Morgan, executive director of The Rev. Martin King Jr. Organization of Cedartown Inc., spoke about the annual walk and celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King during the city commission’s December meeting.
Everyone is welcome to assemble at the corner of Rock Street and Thompson Street prior to 1 p.m. on Monday, and the walk will conclude at Sterling Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2 in downtown Cedartown.
“Martin Luther King was actually for everybody ... and we do the walk every year to keep his dream alive,” Morgan said at December’s city commission meeting.
The walk is hosted by Cedar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Rev. James G. Wright, pastor, and the theme is “Why We Can’t Wait.” The keynote speaker will be Marcus Flowers, Democratic candidate for Georgia’s 14th congressional district
For more information regarding the youth infusion rally, call 205-617-8979. For more information on Monday’s walk and celebration, call 678-232-7675 or 770-546-0725.