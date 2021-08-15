A group of Cedartown businesses helped implement YWTSA’s 21st Annual Literacy Y.E.S. Reading Program this summer.
The theme this year was “Spreading Love for Reading!” and the kick-off for the reading program included a free book fair on June 4 and 5. Throughout the month of June and July youth, adults and Amazing Grace Daycare were delighted to receive tote bags that included books from every genre, school supplies, TY Beanie Babies, cd’s, as well as plenty of snacks and water.
A total of 400 books were delivered and individualized reading instructions, which included silent reading, were supervised by a certified teacher at the homes of youth.
Families throughout Cedartown also received bottles of hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
YWTSA is a non-profit organization of Cedartown whose goal is to train, motivate and empower youth by building self-esteem, thereby increasing educational and problem solving skills.
YWTSA would like to thank Penny Pinchers, Our House Thrift Store and Community Share Thrift Store for their continued support and making a difference in the lives of the youth and adults in the Cedartown community.