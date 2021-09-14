Keep Polk Beautiful asking for help cleaning up Cedar Creek

The public is invited to come join in the cleanup efforts for Cedar Creek and the surrounding areas later this month.
Keep Polk Beautiful will be hosting their annual Rivers Alive cleanup on Sept. 25 at the Historic Goodyear Footbridge off of West Avenue in Cedartown. The event will last about four hours.
Keep Polk Beautiful Executive Director Randy Cook is asking volunteers to be there at 8 a.m. for breakfast provided by Bojangles and to register.
“The city does a great job taking care of the grass, so it should be very accessible,” Cook said. “Nobody will have to get in the water unless they wish to do so. It’s a beautiful creek that we don’t really take advantage of, so our goal is to clean it up enough so people can fish and enjoy the creek.”
Cook said that KPB Chairman of the Board Larry Tolbert will designate the areas that need cleaning before volunteers are split into groups. Some will be cleaning the creek while some will clean the local greenspace.
Signup will take place on site, and the only thing volunteers will need to bring is work clothes, old shoes — such as rubber boots or old tennis shoes — and a grabber tool if they have one. Volunteers will not be picking up anything dangerous such as broken glass.
“It’s amazing what we pull out of the creek and around our green space areas around the town,” Cook said.
Groups of people, such as the Kiwanis Club, church groups, and others, are all encouraged to participate.
“I started helping out six or eight years ago. Then, when I retired, I took over as executive director and it has been really rewarding taking care of our green space and promoting news like building a Pinhoti trailhead. We’ve got many individuals all over the country who are taking care of our greenspace. This includes places such as the Silver Comet Trail or Big Springs,” Cook said.
Every year Keep Polk Beautiful alternates its Rivers Alive cleanup efforts between Cedartown and Rockmart. This is Cedartown’s year.
The first 125 people to register will receive a free t-shirt. Gloves will be provided. Bojangles will be providing breakfast, and The Cook Farm will be providing snacks and drinks throughout. Restrooms will be available on site.