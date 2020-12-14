Jarrell honored as Polk Citizen of the Year

The Polk County Commission got to honor a person last week who has shown devotion and dedication to several causes over 30 years of living in Cedartown and being the keeper of some of its rich history.
Donnie Jarrell was named the 2020 Polk County Citizen of the Year during the board’s work session on Monday, Dec. 7, and was recognized with a proclamation and presented a plaque and a gift basket with several items from businesses and organizations in Polk County.
Commission Chairman Hal Floyd read the proclamation, which highlighted Jarrell’s several contributions, including preserving historical documents and artifacts for the Polk County Historical Society, volunteering for multiple charity golf tournaments and events, and being very influential in the creation of Cedartown’s Holloway Hunny Pot Festival, which honors Polk County native Sterling Holloway, the original voice of Winnie the Pooh for Walt Disney features.
Floyd said the commissioners looked at 18 nominees for this year’s award, which was created to recognize individuals who make a positive impact and devote their time to service in their community.