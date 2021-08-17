The first day of qualifying for Polk County's 2021 municipal elections saw four incumbents officially set forth to put their names on the November ballot.
All three Rockmart City Council members who are up for re-election this year qualified Monday at the Polk County Registrar's Office, as did one of the two incumbent Aragon City Council members whose terms are set to expired at the end of this year.
Rockmart Ward 1 representative Joe Henderson, Ward 3 representative Lucille Harris and Ward 4 representative Mike Bradley all qualified to run for re-election on Monday.
Henderson joined the city council in 2012, while Harris was appointed to the council in 2008 to fill the post vacated by Bob Culver and has served ever since. Bradley ran unopposed in a special election in 2019 to fill the post vacated by Sherman Ross after he resigned to run for mayor.
Daniel Johnson, who is a former city of Aragon employee, qualified Monday for one of the three Aragon council seats that will be up for grabs this November. Johnson was sworn in last September to fill the post vacated by Candace Seiz after being the only person to qualify for a special election.
The council seat held by Amy Causey is a regularly-scheduled election, while a special election is set for the seat set to be vacated by Buddy Tanner, who is resigning because of his need to move out of the city later this year.
Causey is wrapping up her first term on the council, while Tanner's term does not expire until 2023. He was first elected to the council in 2017.
Cedartown City Commission qualifying does not open until Wednesday. Commissioners Sam Branch, Matt Foster and Jessica Payton all up for re-election for the at-large posts. The qualifying fee is $54.
Branch is the newest member of the commission, elected to the board in 2019 to fill the unexpired term of former Commissioner Jordan Hubbard. Foster has served on the board since 2014, while Payton was sworn into office in January, 2018.
All three city qualification periods end on Friday. Election day is Nov. 2. The Polk County Elections Office will have early voting, including two Saturdays, in the weeks leading up to Nov. 2.