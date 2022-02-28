Honorary 1st team registers for Doug Sanders Charity golf tournament

Olin L. Gammage III (far right) joined Jenny Burch (from left), Jamie Morris and Darcy Morris of The Jamie and Darcy Morris Foundation on Thursday, Feb. 24, to officially register as the first team for the Second Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament.
Registration is open for the Second Annual Doug Sanders Charity Classic Golf Tournament, which is set to once again raise money for youth golf and scholarship opportunities for Cedartown High School students.
Presented by The Doug Sanders Golf Museum and The Jamie and Darcy Morris Foundation, this year’s tournament will be held on May 6 at Cherokee Country Club in Cedartown. Sponsors, teams and volunteers are needed.
Jamie and Darcy Morris welcomed the honorary first team to the classic last Thursday as Olin L. Gammage III, of Gammage Funeral Home, was the first to sign up for the 2022 tournament. His four-person team will include his son, Beau Gammage, as well as Charlie Tennile and Craig McDonald.
The first ever tournament was a huge success, with funds raised from the tournament used to help the Cedartown High School boys’ and girls’ golf teams with merchandise and golf bags. The Foundation was also able to award three Cedartown High School seniors with $5,000 college tuition scholarships which can be applied for annually up to four years.
This year’s scholarship application can be found at Cedartown High School as well as through the museum’s Facebook page. The deadline to apply is March 22.
This year’s tournament will once again include a silent auction that is open to anyone, not just those playing in the tournament. Registration is set to begin at 8 a.m. and golfing will begin at 10 a.m. Registration fees are $200 per player or $800 per team.