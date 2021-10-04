F.H.F Hair Design in Cedartown is helping with two initiatives this month to help give back to the women of Polk County.
The business, located at 305 Main St., is teaming up with Floyd Medical Health Services again this year for the mobile mammography to help women detect breast cancer early.
The mobile service will be available at F.H.F Hair Design on Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Insurance is accepted and financial assistance is available to those that qualify.
This service is designed for women who meet the following criteria:
♦ At or over the age 40
♦ Not experiencing any breast problems (pain, lump, etc)
♦ Not being followed by a physician for breast problems.
♦ Not pregnant
♦ Not breastfeeding
♦ A year since last screening mammogram
The cost is $100 for a 2D mammography and $200 for a 3D mammography. Appointments can be made by calling Stephanie Radford at 678-901-0643. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
F.H.F Hair Design is also working with Coosa Dental in Cedartown to accept donations of new or gently used beauty products for the Our House Domestic Violence Shelter.
Items can be dropped off at either business and include:
♦ Makeup (new or gently used)
♦ Makeup remover wipes
♦ Curling irons/electric rollers/flat irons
♦ Blow dryers
♦ Perfumes
♦ Nail polish/Nail polish remover
♦ Facial moisturizers
♦ Facial cleansers
♦ Lotion
♦ Perms (relaxers for natural aair)
♦ Eyelashes/eyelash glue
♦ Reader glasses
♦Jewelry
♦New toothbrushes
♦Nail clippers/cuticle cutters
♦Nail files/buffers
For contact free drop off feel free to call 678-901-0643.