Members of a special interest group say they are closing in on building a county agriculture center, but they want to make sure the public has a say in it first.
The group is called Friends of Agriculture, a nonprofit organization that is a combined effort of the Polk County Beekeepers, Polk County Cattlemen’s Association, and Polk County Young Farmers. Led by a board of directors, the organization is heading the charge to bring a comprehensive agriculture education and natural resource center to the middle of the county.
“We know this has kind of been low key lately, but we’re about to get out there big time and we have hope to put a shovel in the ground soon,” said Glenn Robinson, the group’s president.
With the planning stages moving forward, the group is ready to hold a stakeholder meeting on March 1 to allow the community to provide input on the overall design of the center. The meeting will be held in the HON Room of the Polk County College and Career Academy at Cedartown High School.
Robinson said they want as much input from the community as possible to make sure the center is something that can be used by local farmers and residents throughout the year. He said they currently have 25 acres set aside for the construction of the center on Sardis Road just off of Rockmart Highway near Fish Creek.
“We have hired a certified engineer who has done some preliminary designs on what we have told him we would like, but we want to get the input from the community so we can finalize the designs, get a cost estimate and move on from there,” Robinson said.
He added that the center will be funded with private donations and grants, not taxpayer dollars.
“We’re moving a lot quicker than people think,” Robinson said. “We’re excited about it and there are a lot of people interested in this.”
The group initially proposed the project to the county, requesting they work with them to help fund the project and see it constructed. However repeated attempts to persuade the county to assist in the project were denied.
The group has moved forward and has a website for more information at FriendsofAg.org.
The website states that nearly a third of the county is a “food desert” with 100% of Polk County students on the USDA lunch program.
“Education is the key! We plan to fund a LEED-certified multi-purpose agriculture education and resource center on donated land that will serve a seven-county area with the goal of improving nutrition and job prospects through sustainable agriculture,” according to the website.
Robinson said they have looked at the Gilmer County Agriculture Center as a basis for Polk County’s.
“It’s going to happen,” Robinson said. “It’s just a question of timing.”
Those wanting to comment or looking for more information can visit the website or contact Glenn Robinson at 770-815-9122.