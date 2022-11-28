The Atlanta United Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has awarded a $75,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia and the City of Cedartown.
The grant was made possible by the GA 100 Initiative, a campaign aiming to create 100 mini-pitches across the state leading up to the 2026 World Cup in Atlanta.
The grant will be used to install a mini-pitch soccer field at the Boys and Girls Club of Cedartown.
A mini-pitch field is ideal for urban areas. These small, customized, hard-court surfaces are perfectly suited for organized soccer programs and pick-up games. Mini-Pitches are surrounded by a rebound board system with integrated goals. They carry a much smaller footprint (60 x 104 feet) than regular pitch fields and creates more opportunity for ball contact and faster plays.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs has partnered with the City of Cedartown for approximately 20 years to serve hundreds of kids annually at our Cedartown Club,” said J.R. Davis, Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Georgia CEO. “With the help of the LISC grant and some matching funds from the City of Cedartown, we will now be able to construct a new mini-pitch soccer field for this community to have expanded access to physical fitness, and we’re grateful for the support to help our youth.“
Once completed, the field will provide the Boys and Girls Club and the City of Cedartown with the ability to improve the quality, safety and accessibility of local mini-pitch fields in the community. In addition, the field will create opportunities for education and recreation for youth served by the Boys and Girls Club, the surrounding neighborhood and the local school system.
The field should be installed by late spring 2023.