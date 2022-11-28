The Atlanta United Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) has awarded a $75,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Club of Northwest Georgia and the City of Cedartown.

The grant was made possible by the GA 100 Initiative, a campaign aiming to create 100 mini-pitches across the state leading up to the 2026 World Cup in Atlanta.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In