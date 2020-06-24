Members of Polk County Schools’ class of 2020 are getting the opportunity to walk and toss their cap after an unusual end to their senior year.
Cedartown High School and Rockmart High School will each hold commencement ceremonies this weekend to allow students to take part in a traditional graduation, but with extra precautions in place.
There are restrictions on the number of family members able to attend and rules that will be enforced to make sure social distancing practices are followed.
It was because of the COVID-19 outbreak that Polk County students joined millions of students across the state in late March in turning to virtual or distant learning in order to complete the school year.
Rockmart will hold its graduation Friday at 8 p.m., while Cedartown’s will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Both ceremonies will be held on the school’s football field.
According to the guidelines released by Polk School District, each graduating student will receive four tickets to give to family members which must be presented when they arrive. Only people with tickets will be allowed entry.
Families must then sit together in designated seating areas and not move around the stands to sit with or talk with other people. Also, face masks are being highly recommended although not required.
Anyone not able to attend the ceremonies will be able to watch both of them streamed live on the school district’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/wearepsd/.
In other news, the district posted to its Facebook page last week that it is continuing to work on its plan for the start of the new school year, which is set to be revealed July 8, the Wednesday before the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting on July 14.
“We realize everyone is anxious to know our plans for returning to school. Please know that Polk School District has been working diligently to ensure that we stay abreast of the ever-evolving COVID-19 situation, while collecting feedback from our parents and staff regarding the transition back into our buildings,” the post said.
School districts across the state have been tasked with creating specific plans of action for students’ return to school based on the guidelines published earlier this month by the Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Department of Public Health.