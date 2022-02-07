Garmon retires after 38 years with city of Cedartown

It was Jan. 18, 1984, and Kelvin Garmon’s first day on the job with the city of Cedartown in what was supposed to be a temporary thing.
Nearly four decades later, on Jan. 31, 2022, Garmon officially retired as the city’s public works director after 38 years of dedicated service to the city and its residents.
Just like the price of milk, Kelvin’s duties have changed over the decades. He started out reading meters and working as part of the repair crew. After that, he moved to backhoe and machinery operations, then to water maintenance supervisor, finally being named as the city’s public works director.
Born and raised in Cedartown, he’s spent most of his life here with the exception of a stint in Florida as a teen. Kelvin fudged a little on his age at the time and ended up working on the shrimp docks with his dad. Eventually, though, he made his way back to Cedartown and accepted a job that would see so many changes.
“The technology is what’s changed really,” Garmon said. “It’s better and faster.” A prime example of that would be the addition of a pneumatic jackhammer — something most residents don’t really think about, but can mean the difference between water and no water when you turn on your faucet.
“It used to be that accessing a water main or line under Main Street would end up being four to five hours. Digging through with a regular jackhammer would take so much time and switching off of manpower. Nowadays digging through the same amount of asphalt takes one and a half hours, two hours at most. Of course I’ve seen a lot of personnel changes. I’ve seen the whole administration turn over a few times,” he chuckled.
But what remained the same was work ethic and loyalty.
“The city has always been so good to me, and I did my best to be good to them. A superintendent is only as good as the people they manage, and I’ve managed some of the best and hardest workers during my career here,” Garmon said.
“I remember the first year I was here, we had an ice and snow storm. One of the huge water mains burst. We worked around the clock to fix it, slept and ate at the water plant until it was finished. It was up to us to make sure residents had water.”
The job of a public works director is an important one. So much rides on the day to day maintenance and operation of the systems that keep our city going. From controlling the flood gates and preventing major disaster to scheduled upkeep of the city’s 3.5 million gallons of water in storage tanks that rise high above the town.
“I didn’t learn all of it in a day, that’s for sure,” Garmon explained. “A lot of it’s intuition and anticipating potential problems before they become actual problems. We work for the city, and by city I mean our residents. We do what we can with what we have in order to keep things running the right way.”
“How do you replace someone like Kelvin?,” City Manager Edward Guzman said. “You don’t really. We will find an excellent and capable person to take over his duties, but our public works department will never be quite the same without him. We’re losing someone with 38 years of on the job experience and local knowledge. We appreciate the fantastic job that Kelvin has done over the years. We will certainly miss him but we wish him well in his retirement.”
The City will honor Kelvin at the Feb. 14 meeting of the Cedartown City Commission with a special recognition. A public reception will be held prior to the 6 p.m. meeting.