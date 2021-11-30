Wayne Wright Gammon III (center) is sworn in as a new lawyer during a ceremony in Polk County Superior Court while standing with his mother, Alicia Gammon (left), and his father, W. Wright Gammon Jr., at the Polk County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Cedartown lawyer W. Wright Gammon Jr. (standing) talks about his son, Wayne Wright Gammon III (foreground) prior to him being sworn in as a lawyer in the state of Georgia by Polk County Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy at the Polk County Courthhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Wayne Wright Gammon III (center) is sworn in as a new lawyer during a ceremony in Polk County Superior Court while standing with his mother, Alicia Gammon (left), and his father, W. Wright Gammon Jr., at the Polk County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown lawyer W. Wright Gammon Jr. (standing) talks about his son, Wayne Wright Gammon III (foreground) prior to him being sworn in as a lawyer in the state of Georgia by Polk County Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy at the Polk County Courthhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
Jeremy Stewart
Wayne Wright Gammon III signs the book of admitted lawyers in Polk County Superior Court after being sworn in during a ceremony at the Polk County Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021.
A family gathered with friends and colleagues in the main courtroom at the Polk County Courthouse on Tuesday to witness a momentous occasion in their history.
Wayne Wright Gammon III, the son of Cedartown lawyer W. Wright Gammon Jr., was sworn in and admitted to the bar of Polk County and the state of Georgia by Polk County Superior Court Judge Mark Murphy after passing the bar earlier this year.
Wayne Wright Gammon III is the grandson of Wayne W. Gammon, who was a Cedartown lawyer and founded the law firm Gammon & Anderson in 1970 with Joseph N. Anderson, making him a third generation lawyer.
As part of his admittance as a lawyer, Gammon III signed the book of practicing lawyers in Polk County held by the county court clerk’s office. He signed under both his dad and his grandfather’s names, with W. Wright Gammon Jr. having been admitted in 1986, and Wayne. W. Gammon in 1955.
A lifelong resident of Cedartown, Gammon graduated from Darlington School in Rome and attended Mercer University in Macon where he received his bachelor's degree and was admitted to Mercer's Walter F. George School of Law. While in law school he worked with the public defenders program.
“I think he will be a good addition to the bar,” his father, W. Wright Gammon Jr. said during an introduction before the ceremony.
“I've had some knowledge imparted to me from lawyers who are retired and have passed on. One is take care of your client. The money will take care of itself. Nothing more true has ever been said. And when a client comes in to hire you they are entrusting you with their most sacred secrets, their fears, the worst problems they've ever faced in their life.
“Just know that they have entrusted you to be your advisor.”
Gammon III was sworn in while resting one hand on the Bible and standing next to his mother, Alicia Gammon, and his father. He is set to practice law as part of his father’s law firm, Gammon, McFall & Villareal.