A defensive struggle shook out in the second half in Alpharetta on Friday night with the the Cedartown Bulldogs securing a victory to start the 2021 season.
Xavier Hargrove came up with a big interception to stop a Denmark drive in the final two minutes of the game and seal a 7-3 win for Cedartown over the host Danes of Class 7A.
The 4A Bulldogs scored the only touchdown of the game in the third quarter as running back Patrick Gardner scored from 6-yards out to end a drive that had begun after Harlem Diamond picked off a Denmark pass on the second play of the second half.
Cedartown's defense had three stops inside the 25-yard line to force the Danes to kick field goals, making only one.
More to come.