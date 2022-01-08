Fire burns a metal building in the backyard of a home on 5th Street in Cedartown as a Cedartown firefighter puts water on another nearby building on Saturday, Jan. 8. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was still undetermined late Saturday.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown firefighters work to get water inside one of the two buildings that caught fire in the Goodyear Village area of Cedartown on Saturday, Jan. 8.
Jeremy Stewart
Cedartown Fire Department Lt. Jose Nevarez walks out of the smoke while helping put out a fire that burned two outbuildings in the 400 block of 5th Street on Saturday, Jan. 8.
A large amount of smoke was visible over downtown Cedartown on Saturday evening as fire burned a pair of vacant buildings in the 400 block of 5th Street.
Lt. Jose Nevarez with the Cedartown Fire Department said no one was hurt in the blaze that caused extensive damage to a wood building and a metal building behind a home in the Goodyear Village area.
Nevarez said they were dispatched to a possible structure fire a little after 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. When they arrived they found the two structures and their contents ablaze. A vehicle in the backyard of the home also received extensive burn damage.
The fire was contained to the backyard of the home and was contained within several minutes of the fire department's arrival.
The cause of the fire was still under investigation late Saturday, but Nevarez said the two buildings did not have electricity running to them. Firefighters stayed for a few hours after to check for hot spots or anything that might cause the fire to flare back up.