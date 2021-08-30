Plans are still moving forward to bring back one of Polk County’s annual traditions.
The 2021 Polk County Fair, which is presented by the Cedartown Exchange Club, is scheduled for Sept. 8-12 at the Polk County Fairgrounds located off of the Cedartown Bypass and Rockmart Highway in Cedartown.
This year will mark the return of the event after the 2020 edition was forced to be canceled out of precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. It will also see the days of the fair changed slightly.
Richard Long, member of the Cedartown Exchange Club and Fair Board President, said they decided to have the fair open from Wednesday through Sunday as they try to give everyone a chance to come out and enjoy the event.
“We’re trying to have a full fair this year,” Long said. “We have the same carnival operator that we’ve had the last few years and we have a very good relationship with them. They do a good job.”
Of course, Long reminded everyone that the club would not be able to put on the fail without the numerous volunteers in the community who do everything from work different concession booths to help clean up.
Polk County Livestock Promotions is presenting a lamb and goat show on Sept. 9 and will have the annual calf show on Sept. 18 — the Saturday after the fair — because of the large number of entrants.
The group is also organizing the Miss Polk County Fair pageant, which will be held on Sept. 8 at 5 p.m. Long said it has been a long time since they have had a Miss Polk County Fair and are excited to have it return.
There will also be entertainment each night Sept. 8-11, with different bands and performances, as well as an animal farm, rides, food, games and more.
“It’s just your good-old country fair,” Long said.
The Polk County Fair has been the primary fundraiser of the Exchange Club of Cedartown since 1961 and is owned and operated by the Polk County Fair Association.
The club is a non-profit organization and gets the money raised through admissions and a percentage of the ticket sales. That money is used to provide scholarships to those in the county and the club’s mission is to support youth and child abuse prevention.
This year’s platinum sponsor is CedarChem, while gold sponsors are Hardy Realty and Development, Croker’s Hardware, and State Senator Jason Anavitarte.
Here is a rundown of the entertainment and special admission schedule:
Sept. 8
Free admission for students and Polk School District employees
Sponsored by Trammell Lawn Care
Miss Polk County Fair at 5 p.m.
Crosspoint City Church Musicians at 8 p.m.
Sept. 9
Free admission for senior citizens
Sponsored by Cedartown Huddle House
Martin and Simone West at 6 p.m.
Scarlett Wool at 8 p.m.
Polk County Fair Lamb and Goat Show at 6 p.m.
Sept. 10
Sponsored by Gammon, McFall, & Villarreal
Unchained at 6 p.m.
Rock Root Revival at 7:30 p.m.
Bennie Gray & The Trailer Park Cowboys at 9:30 p.m.
Sept. 11
Free admission for veterans and first responders
Sponsored by Allen’s Tree Service
Rockmart Honor Guard at 5:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Womble at 6 p.m.
Bianca Rodriguez at 7:30 p.m.
The Clay Shifflett Band at 9 p.m.