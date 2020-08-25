Keep Polk Beautiful is offering local residents the chance to open up space in their home and get rid of outdated electronics with their Great American Cleanup event.
Volunteers will be at Fenley TV, 549 ½ West Ave, Cedartown on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to collect and recycle electronics from the public at no cost.
Locals can drop off broken or unwanted computers, non-CRT televisions and monitors, pagers, CD Rom units, cable receivers, circuit boards, radios, stereo equipment, fax machines, DVD players, typewriters, cell phones, printers, scanners, speakers, keyboards, and various other items.
“Our mission is not to make money. It’s to keep things out of the landfill and to recycle them,” said Randy Cook with Keep Polk Beautiful.
The group will even recycle bigger items, such as lawnmowers, as well as scrap metal. Recycling goes a long way towards preventing pollution and saving space in landfills and scrapyards, so those with items they would otherwise throw away are urged to consider bringing them to the event.
Those with questions about dropping off certain items can contact Cook at 678-246-1083 or email rcook@cedartowngeorgia.com for more information. Other details about the group can be found by visiting http://www.keeppolkcountybeautiful.org/.