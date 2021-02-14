Residents around Mundy’s Lake in Cedartown got an unusual sight on Monday, Feb. 8, as a minivan went into the water after the driver fell asleep.
The incident happened in the morning along North College Street. Police say the driver fell asleep and the vehicle veered into the opposite lane and into the lake. The driver got out of the vehicle and made it to the shore as the vehicle sank until only the very top of the vehicle was visible.
No other vehicles were involved in the incident and the driver was the lone person inside the vehicle when it went into the water. Cedartown Police reported the driver was not injured.
A tow truck and other equipment was brought in to quickly retrieve the vehicle from the northwest corner of the lake.