A Dallas man was arrested following a chase down Prior Station Road west of Cedartown in a stolen pickup truck, according to Polk County Police.
According to police:
Officers were in the area of Berry Road and U.S. 278 around 11:40 p.m. Friday when they stopped a Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck for traffic violations. The driver was identified as Michael Scott Ganues, 42, of Dallas.
The officers recognized that Ganues had active warrants for his arrest from a previous investigation and began speaking with him. As they did so, Ganues put the truck in drive and fled, nearly hitting one of the officers.
As the pursuit continued onto Prior Station Road, the officers learned the Department of Natural Resources had a helicopter in the area and requested their assistance in following the suspect.
The chase eventually ended near Lefevers Road and Ganues was taken into custody without incident. It was later learned that the pickup truck was listed as stolen.
Ganues is charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, tampering with evidence, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a crime, theft by taking, aggravated assault, interference with government property, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol.
He remained in the Polk County Jail with bond on Sunday afternoon.
Polk County Police expressed their thanks to the DNR and the Cedartown Police Department for their assistance in the pursuit.