Officials with both Cedartown and Rockmart are encouraging local groups and organizations to sign up for this year’s holiday events that are being held in place of the usual downtown parades.
The deadline to register for both the City of Cedartown’s Reverse Christmas Parade and the City of Rockmart’s Christmas Display Contest is Dec. 1. Both events are designed to encourage physical distancing in order to cut down on the threat of COVID-19.
Cedartown’s “reverse” parade will be held Dec. 5 from 6 until 8 p.m. and will be set up at the Polk County Fairgrounds, ensuring plenty of space for displays as spectators drive through a route.
Entry forms must be turned in to City Hall by 5 p.m. on Dec. 1. There is no fee to participate, and the form and a copy of parade rules can be found at www.cedartowngeorgia.gov.
Though the event will look different compared to previous years, the prize money up for grabs remains the same. There will be $500 for a first-place win, $300 for second and $200 for third in each category, open division and church division. A grand prize of $500 will be given to an overall winner.
The theme for this year’s event is “Let It Snow.” Churches, businesses, organizations and residents wishing to participate this year are asked to decorate according to the theme.
Entrants must provide their own power (if needed). Electrical access will not be available at the fairgrounds. Floats are of course welcome to participate, but so are displays and live nativities. For more information on the parade, visit www.cedartowngeorgia.gov or call 770-748-3220.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center and the City of Rockmart are taking a different approach by having community groups, churches, schools and businesses create holiday displays visible from the outside and register them with the city.
The theme is “Angels Among Us,” and there is no entry fee to register. Applications must be turned in on or before Dec. 1, with displays completed by Dec. 5 in order to be judged between Dec. 5-12. Winners will be announced on Dec. 14.
Cash prizes will be available for first, second and third place winners in each of the three categories — churches, schools/clubs/nonprofits, and commercial. Prize amounts are $500 for first, $300 for second and $150 for third, except for the commercial category, which are $300, $200 and $100.
Official rules and instructions, as well as an online entry form, can be found at rockmart-ga.gov.