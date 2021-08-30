The Downtown Cedartown Association is sponsoring its fifth annual scarecrow contest for the fall season.
Businesses, schools, churches, non-profit organizations, as well as citizens are invited to be part of the event, which is a way to decorate the downtown area for the fall season while having fun by personalizing a unique scarecrow and possibly winning some extra money.
There will be a first, second and third place winner with monetary prizes in the increments of $175, $150 and $100. The scarecrows will be judged by out of town individuals from another main street program.
For each participant, a location will be assigned by the Downtown Cedartown Association after a completed registration form is submitted. Scarecrows are to be placed between Monday, Sept. 6 and Sept. 20th, and should remain on display until Nov. 8.
A sign with the name of the business, group, school/class, church, organization, or individual/family is required. The sign can be no larger than 8 1/2 by 11 inches. No advertising or political statements are allowed.
For more information and a link to the contest entry form, visit the Downtown Cedartown Association on Facebook at facebook.com/DowntownCedartownAssociation.
Materials used for the scarecrow must be durable and able to withstand sun, wind and rain. Nylon & polyester fabric hold up best with the least amount of fading. Any cloth material can be sprayed with ScotchGard inside and out to prevent mildew. All ornamentation should be securely attached. A 2-by-4 piece of lumber is recommended for the central body, and a broomstick or 2-by-4 is recommended for the arms.
Other materials can include but are not limited to PVC pipe, empty paint cans, hats/bonnets, foam pumpkins, gourds, burlap, buckets, balls, pants, pots, yarn, overalls, umbrellas, stuffed pillow cases, shirts, flowers, shredded plastic, coat hangers, hay/wheat straw, milk jugs, and corn stalks.
Creators are responsible for keeping their scarecrow in good viewing and photograph condition from set-up until take-down. Any entries that do not maintain their ability to be displayed are subject to be removed by the DCA.