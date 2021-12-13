In the last eight years, Pastor Willie Mae Simpson has been a teacher, therapist, mother, grandmother, and aunt for some of the youth of Cedartown.
Simpson is the founder and executive director of Crossroads: Bridging the Gap, a mentoring and tutoring program created to benefit local children and build productive citizens
It has been through her program that many children have had a place to go after school and during the summer where they can make friends, get help with school work, learn about different cultures and find something that inspires them.
They are also fed and provided with clothes if they need them, as well as take food home with them from the food pantry.
Because of all of the ways she has impacted the youth of Cedartown and Polk County, Simpson has been named the 2021 Polk County Citizen of the Year.
The recognition came during the Polk County Commission’s December work session on Monday, Dec. 6. The award is chosen from nominations by local residents and is used to recognize individuals who make a positive impact and devote their time to service in the community.
“She is very involved in faith-based clinical counseling in the county, and her motto is, ‘when we know better, we can do better,’ stated the proclamation read by Commissioner Linda Liles.
“And whereas Mr. Simpson has a desire to continue growing the Crossroads organization to reach as many Polk County citizens as possible. So, therefore, in recognition of her extraordinary dedication to the youth of Polk County, the Polk County Board of Commissioners is honored to name Mrs. Willie Mae Simpson the 2021 Polk County Citizen of the Year.”
Simpson attended the meeting along with volunteers and children from the program. She was presented a plaque and a gift basket.
Established in 2001, Crossroads has the goal of providing youth with a sound decision-making foundation, thereby helping them attain their highest potential.
Simpson developed C.R.O.S.S.ROADS Comprehensive Youth Development Center based on the principle that Character + Responsibility + Obedience + Spirituality = Success. The program, which is based out of the Crossroads Community Center at 512 E. Gibson St. in Cedartown, encompasses a free after school tutoring and mentoring program, and a free summer enrichment and sports camp.
Now Simpson is turning her focus to finding a new home for Crossroads, one where kids can learn the values of farming, health and recreation.
“Over the past eight years Crossroads has been a haven for those children who needed a positive affirmation spoken over their life,” Simpson said at the November county commission work session.
“We have outgrown both buildings and it’s time for us to expand. And it’s also time for us to move to a central location where every child in this county who needs help, who needs assistance, who needs motivation, who may need someone speaking positive messages into them, will be able to come and feel safe to come.”
Simpson said would like to find someone willing to work with her and the program to purchase the land for the center, which she thinks would be 5-10 acres.
She has envisioned an organic farm where children would be planting, caring for chickens and other animals, while also learning more about health and nutrition. There would also be plans for basketball courts and possibly tennis courts.