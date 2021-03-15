After a year’s wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Cedartown Performing Arts Center is ready to host its annual Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp.
The two-week program will take place June 7-11 and 14-18 with participants working to create “Disney’s Moana Jr.” with a public performance on June 18 at 6 p.m. The 60-minute musical adventure, designed for young performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film Moana. The Children’s Enrichment program continues to be led by McCall Pirkle.
“We’re so excited to be able to move forward with our 2021 Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp. Last year we ultimately had to do a pre-recorded livestream performance with a limited number of children. This year has been unlike any other we have experienced in recent times, but we must continue to push forward together” said facility director Oscar Guzman.
Open to children in kindergarten to eighth grade, the day-camp will feature a full range of lessons for children to learn about theatre, and set-design while promoting teamwork and creativity.
Grouped by age, children will learn choreography and stage lines, and the camp will end with a performance.
Tuition is $150 per child and lunch is provided each day. All materials and snacks are included. For information on registering your child or to purchase tickets please visit www.CedartownShows.com or call 770-748-4168. The Cedartown Civic Art Commission remains committed to providing needs-based scholarships.
Guzman emphasized that this year is largely possible due to a project grant awarded to the program by The Georgia Council for the Arts. The team is hopeful they can still raise the matching funds. If anyone is interested in donating, please reach out to the Cedartown Performing Arts Center.
Based on the 2016 Disney animated feature film, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” is a thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony-, Grammy-, Emmy-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
This program is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency — the National Endowment for the Arts.