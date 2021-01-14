With more and more cases and hospitalizations being reported in Polk County, local municipalities are taking steps to limit possible transmission of COVID-19 in their administration facilities.
Cedartown and Rockmart officials jointly announced the closing of their municipal lobbies Thursday, effective Friday, Jan. 15. The closure affects public access to Cedartown City Hall, the Cedartown Police Department, Rockmart City Hall and the Rockmart Police Department.
All lobbies will be closed until further notice.
Essential functions, including water services, public safety, public works and code enforcement, will not be interrupted, municipal leaders explained. Staff members from both cities will return calls in the same manner as if the lobbies were open for access.
Aragon followed suit, announcing it was closing its city hall to the public starting Friday as well.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 20 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in Polk County related to the virus. More than 430 new cases have been confirmed in the last two weeks along with six deaths.
Nearly one in seven Polk County residents tested for COVID-19 has tested positive, with the local positivity rate soaring to over 32% in the last month and 30.3% in the last two weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
In just the last month, Polk County has seen more than 850 new cases of COVID-19 to go along with 67 residents needing hospitalization for the virus and 12 COVID-related deaths.
Cedartown building permits and business licenses will be handled via appointment only by calling 770-748-3220. Those seeking water service can still complete their applications by using Cedartown’s drive-thru window at city hall, 201 East Ave.
Payments for water service can be made over the phone by calling 844-699-2849 or 770-748-3220, via the drive-thru window, or in the drop box located beside the drive-thru window or online at cedartownpay.com. Please note the drive-thru window will be closed during the week from 1-2 p.m. Those in need of additional services can call Cedartown City Hall at 770-748-3220.
For Cedartown Police matters, including obtaining copies of police reports or general information, residents must call 770-748-4123.
Rockmart building permits and business licenses will be handled via appointment only by calling 770-684-5454. Those seeking water service can still complete their applications by using Rockmart’s drive-thru window at the Rockmart Municipal Building, 316 N. Piedmont Ave.
Payments for water service can be made over the phone by calling 770-684-5454, via the drive-thru window, or in the drop box located beside the drive-thru window or online at www.rockmart-ga.gov. Those in need of additional services can call 770-684-5454.
For Rockmart Police matters, including obtaining copies of police reports or general information, residents must call 770-684-6558.