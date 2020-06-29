All Polk County Convenience Centers will close at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 30, to give those employees the opportunity to attend the funeral services for Polk County Solid Waste Supervisor, Perry Williams.
Williams, who passed away Saturday, worked for Polk County for 25 years and had over 20 years of experience as a volunteer with the Polk County Fire Department. He also served as chief of the Fish Creek Fire Station.
All county convenience centers will open at their normal time of 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The Alvis Miller & Son Funeral Home & Crematory in Rockmart has charge of the arrangements for Williams.