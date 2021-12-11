Sorry, an error occurred.
Polk County Coroner Norman Smith has confirmed one death in an explosion that severely damaged a house Saturday morning south of Cedartown.
Smith said he could not release any more information about the fatality.
Fire and EMS were called out to a home on Winkle Road off of U.S. 27 around 10 a.m. after reports of an explosion in the area.
The exact reason for the explosion has not yet been released, but Polk County Fire and county police officials are on the scene.
Smith said state fire marshal representatives are on the way.
More information on this incident will be released later.
