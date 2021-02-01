An evening of prayer and comfort was offered for those in the Cedartown and Polk County community last week after the passing of three young people over the span of four days.
Second Baptist Church of Cedartown hosted a community prayer vigil on Wednesday, Jan. 27, in cooperation with several other area churches and the Polk School District to provide an outlet to remember Gracie Reed, Ava Reed and MJ Whatley.
Gracie and Ava Reed died in a tragic car crash on U.S. 27 south of Cedartown on Thursday, Jan. 21. Gracie, 16, was a student at Cedartown High School and was driving while her little sister Ava, 12, was a passenger. Ava attended Cedartown Middle School.
Then on Sunday, Jan. 24, Whatley, who was a senior football player at Cedartown High School, was found unresponsive in his home and pronounced dead.
“We believe that there’s power in prayer, because we believe in the God in whom we pray to,” Second Baptist Pastor Justin Carter told the crowd gathered in the parking lot of the church. “And we believe that God is able to comfort those that are grieving. He’s able to strengthen those that need strength in these times.”
Students, teachers, faculty and staff of Polk School District attended the vigil, as well as other members of the community. Cedartown head football coach Jamie Abrams spoke about Whatley, who he had known for just over a year having been hired last January.
“He made a very big impact on a lot of people, myself included. I’m not going to lie, this has been one of the toughest times I’ve ever had as a coach,” Abrams said.
The coach praised Whatley for his kindness and attitude toward life, always working harder than the person next to him and trying to be a better person every day.
“I do realize that MJ’s race is over. But I think that the good Lord uses times like this maybe to help us realize there are some things that we all can do,” Abrams said. “And I think he uses times like this to draw us closer to him.”
Whatley, 18, was taken to the GBI crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy to try and determine the cause of death according to Polk County Coroner Norman Smith. He confirmed that there is no foul play suspected.
Polk County Police Chief reiterated that they have no reason to believe there is anything suspicious about Whatley’s passing, but they were not able to determine a cause of death.
In the meantime a memorial service for Whatley was planned for 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, at Cedartown Memorial Stadium at the high school.
Services for Gracie and Ava were held last Tuesday, with both of them interred at Northview Cemetery in Cedartown.